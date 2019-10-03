Watch Lana Del Rey cover Joni Mitchell’s ‘For Free’

"I slept last night in a good hotel, I went shopping today for jewels"

Lana Del Rey has been delivering her own take on Joni Mitchell’s ‘For Free’ at her recent shows – watch fan-shot footage below.

The ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!‘ singer first covered the track at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on September 30, before repeating the cover days later at Seattle’s WaMU Theater.

It originally appeared on Mitchell’s 1970 record ‘Ladies Of The Canyon’, although Del Rey offers a stripped down take – accompanied by a single piano.

“I slept last night in a good hotel, I went shopping today for jewels, the wind rushed around in the dirty town,” Del Rey sings on the track. You can see fan-shot footage from her Seattle show below.

It’s not the only cover she’s performed on her tour either, having previously delivered her own take on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ on the first night.

The singer released her sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ last month (August 30), which was hailed by NME as “stunning” — but Del Rey already has her sights set on what’s next.

In September, she released ‘Don’t Call Me Angel‘, a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus from the soundtrack of the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.