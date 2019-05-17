Listen to Lana Del Rey’s cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’

It'll feature in an upcoming documentary about the Californian band

Lana Del Rey has shared her new cover of Sublime‘s ‘Doin’ Time’ – check it out below.

Ahead of her next album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, which is set to come out later this year, Del Rey has now released the full version of her take on ‘Doin’ Time’, which featured on Sublime’s self-titled 1996 third album.

The cover was produced by Andrew Watt, and will feature in the upcoming documentary Sublime that outlines the history of the iconic California band. Listen to ‘Doin’ Time’ below.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song,” Del Rey said. “They epitomised the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”

Prior to this cover, Del Rey has recently released the tracks ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’, ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it’.

As well as ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, Del Rey will self-publish a book of poetry later this year. She previewed the book last month with a series of intriguing social media posts, while she’s also said that she plans to sell copies of the upcoming book for $1 “because my thoughts are priceless.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In terms of her upcoming live schedule, Del Rey was recently announced as one of the primary headliners for Poland’s Open’er Festival 2019, joining the likes of Travis Scott, The Strokes and The Smashing Pumpkins at the top of the bill.