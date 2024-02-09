Lana Del Rey says she “did not feel one ounce of negative emotion” during 2024 Grammys

Lana Del Rey has claimed that she “did not feel one ounce of negative emotion” at this year’s Grammys.

The 2024 ceremony for The Record Academy took place over the weekend, and was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 4). On the night, Del Rey was nominated in five categories: Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’), Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance (‘A&W’) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Candy Necklace’ with Jon Batiste).

Ultimately, she went home empty-handed on the night, and it was Taylor Swift who snatched up the award for Album of the Year with her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’. When accepting the award, the latter turned heads on the night by awkwardly dragging the ‘Video Games’ singer onto the stage with her.

Following the end of the 2024 ceremony, some fans began speculating that the singer may have taken the losses badly – particularly after she posted a selfie online, posing with a handgun.

Now, Del Rey has spoken out against the rumours and clarified that she actually “loved” being at the Grammys this year.

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” she wrote in the comments section of a post shared by a fan account. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony.”

She also added that the night was “pure funniness and laughter”.

Although Del Rey went home without an award on Sunday night, for Swift the victory made her the first female artist to win The Recording Academy’s biggest award more than twice. Swift now has a total of 14 Grammys.

In other Lana Del Rey news, last week the singer revealed that she has completed a new country album called ‘Lasso’, which was made alongside Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird. The new LP is set to arrive later this year.

It comes following her recent string of covers of country songs, including John Denver’s classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, Elvis‘ 1977 song ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘Stand By Your Man’, a track originally released by Tammy Wynette in 1969.

More recently, she previewed a new country song, ‘Henry, Come On’, on her social media.

As well as Coachella, later this year she is set to make appearances at festivals including Reading & Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher and Blink-182, Primavera Sound, and Hangout Festival.