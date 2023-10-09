Lana Del Rey has donated ticket sales from her tour back to the cities she’s performed in

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she has donated money from ticket sales of her tour back to the cities she’s performed in.

While performing in Charleston, West Virginia on October 5 to end her 2023 string of live shows, the ‘Video Games’ singer-songwriter told her fans in attendance that she had donated the money earned from ticket sales back to the cities in which she had performed during the course of the tour.

“I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this…every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.”

“It’s not about [the money] for me,” Lana Del Rey added. “I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

This isn’t the first time Lana Del Rey’s generosity has made headlines. In 2020, the singer revealed that she donated an advance payment from her latest book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, to provide clean water for some of the most vulnerable communities of America’s Navajo Nation.

Her ninth studio album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, arrived in March. The record scored a four-star review from Rhian Daly, who wrote for NME: “In many ways, she is a documentarian capturing angles that aren’t just bright and beautiful. Her ninth studio album is another testament to that approach. On ‘… Ocean Blvd’, she opens up on her life now, pondering the big questions and contemplating family, home and her future. The songs cross-reference each other, looping back to earlier thoughts and feelings, making it feel like you’re with her in her day-to-day as she muses on these weighty topics.”