Lana Del Rey finally announces support acts for BST Hyde Park show

Lana Del Rey has announced the support acts for her headline show at BST Hyde Park this weekend.

The singer is due to close out the 2023 edition of the London concert series on Sunday (July 9).

However, fans have recently been expressing their concerns over cancellation rumours owing to the lack of updates from BST in the run-up to the event.

The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming gig was also fuelled by Del Rey being cut off mid-set at Glastonbury 2023 because of the festival’s strict midnight curfew. She arrived on the Other Stage half an hour late, telling the audience that her “hair takes so long to do”.

Today (July 4) BST Hyde Park organisers have revealed the full line-up for Del Rey’s outdoor show in the capital.

Father John Misty and Gang Of Youths will serve as the main support on Sunday. They’ll be joined by The Last Dinner Party, SYML, Riopy, Tommy Genesis, Holly Macve, Etta Marcus, Kings Elliot and Siights.

Check out the official announcement post here:

Riopy, a French pianist, appears on Del Rey’s ninth and most recent studio album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’. The latter also contributed a cover version of Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ for a special vinyl edition of his 2022 record ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.

The final line-up details come after Ben Mawson from Tap Music – Del Rey’s management – said that he was “excited 4 Sunday” on Instagram Stories yesterday (July 3). “Support acts announced soon!” he promised fans.

In a three-star review NME described Del Rey’s shortened Glastonbury ’23 set as “45 minutes of pure, messy, unfiltered melodrama”.

The star has since confirmed last-minute headline concerts in Amsterdam (tonight, July 4), Dublin (July 7) and Paris (July 10). You can find any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland dates here.

Meanwhile, ‘…Ocean Blvd’ has been named by NME as one of the best albums of 2023 so far.