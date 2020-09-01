Lana Del Rey has shared a video message from the set of her new single, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The message, delivered while sitting in a classic car, confirms that the single will appear on a new album of the same name, which Lana announced would be arriving this Friday (September 4) back in May.

There has been no further confirmation of the new album since then, but the new message confirms that another new song, ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, will precede the release of the title track.

“Well hello everybody,” the message begins. “I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and I’m very excited about it.

“And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, and I just want to let you know that I love the record, and I love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you soon… probably in 2030.

“Just kidding!” she added. “See you in 2029. But in the meantime, the album’s coming out soon, [poetry book] ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ is coming out this month, and I know it’s been a super challenging time, and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us. So be safe, god bless, I love you and I’m looking forward to finishing this up for you.”

Earlier this month, Lana Del Rey teased a new song that appears to be called ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’. The song looks set to appear on ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ alongside the title track and ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’.

Back in July, the singer released the audiobook version of her upcoming poetry collection, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’. The audiobook sees Del Rey perform 14 original poems, set to music composed by Jack Antonoff.