Lana Del Rey has explained how her live duet with Joan Baez last October came about, revealing that Baez “fucking outlasted me” when they went out to a club together after the show.

Baez joined Del Rey on stage at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on October 6, with the two performing Baez’s 1975 song ‘Diamonds & Rust’ and a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’ on the night.

Speaking about how the Baez duet came about in a conversation with her producer Jack Antonoff for Interview Magazine, Del Rey said that she and Baez rehearsed at the latter’s kitchen table ahead of the show.

“On the last tour, we went to Berkeley and I really wanted to do ‘Diamonds and Rust’ with Joan, and she was kind enough to accommodate me,” Del Rey recalled.

“Nobody necessarily wants to show up to do a giant show for 15,000 kids at Berkeley, but she told me that if I’d drive out 80 miles from Berkeley, then we could practice at her kitchen table, and if it was good, she would do it.

“So that’s what I did. She corrected me on all my harmonies, and by the end, it was great.”

Del Rey added: “Then we went out clubbing to this Afro-Caribbean two-step place and danced all night. She fucking outlasted me.”

Elsewhere in the Interview feature, Del Rey shared her thoughts on the mental impact of the coronavirus pandemic — offering her view that society is realising a sense of “existential panic” as a result of the global health crisis.