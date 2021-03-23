Lana Del Rey is currently outselling the rest of the UK top 10 combined

Lana Del Rey is heading for her fifth UK number one album, currently outselling the rest of the top 10 combined.

The singer released her seventh album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ last week (March 19).

Per the Official Charts’ midweek update, Lana’s new album is running away with the race for the top spot this week, racking up both the most physical and digital sales so far.

At the half-way stage, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ has hit 34,000 chart sales, which is higher than the entire first-week sales of her last three full-length albums.

At number two in the midweeks is Justin Bieber with new album ‘Justice’, while Bob Dylan‘s new boxset sits at three. Elsewhere, Black Honey are currently at number seven with second album ‘Written & Directed’, and Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett‘s score for 2013 Spike Jonze film Her, made officially available for the first time last week, sits at 20.

Giving Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ a five-star review upon its release last week, NME wrote: “The LA-based musician’s last album, 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, saw her hit a career-high with a record that instantly cemented its place as an all-time great. Yet with ‘Chemtrails…’ Del Rey follows it with ease, riding that record’s creative high but looking further back into her past to tie her whole story together in one place.”

Just a day after releasing her new album, Lana Del Rey announced details of another new record. ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ is set to land on June 1, and is a record that she claims will challenge accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamourising domestic abuse”.