Lana Del Rey is looking for local artists to join her on tour

Fancy your chances?

Lana Del Rey has put out a call for the best local bands and artists to make themselves known so that they can join her on her upcoming tour.

Del Rey is currently on tour in support of 2019’s acclaimed ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, and called upon her Twitter followers to suggest good acts in their area to support her at upcoming US shows.

“We’re about to get on the road from Albuquerque to Nashville, and everything in between,” she wrote, “let me know if you have any favourite acts in each town we’re going to so we can get them up on stage to sing.”

It might also be worth suggesting acts to join Del Rey on her upcoming 2020 UK tour – which will visit London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham in February.

Next year will also see the release of Del Rey’s next album ‘White Hot Fever‘ – which she’s already started writing. “I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the 12 or 13 months,” she said. “I’m really excited right now. I don’t want to take a break,” she added, saying that she wasn’t done yet with finding “special little melodies”.

Reviewing her current US tour when it rolled into the Hollywood Bowl, NME hailed Del Rey’s performance as “perfectly, and predictably poetic“.

“While it’s clear that the love between Lana and her fans is a two-way street – she often pauses between songs to talk to them and to take pictures – it seems the crowd are stuck on who Lana was, rather than who she is now,” wrote Emma Madden. “This crowd want to scream and cry and holler, not sit and simply listen. They’re not yet willing to give the kind of attentiveness and quiet that Lana’s new and folkier material requires. She was one thing and now she’s something else – but Lana’s yet to be treated in kind.”