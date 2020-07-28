Lana Del Rey has shared the first poem from her forthcoming spoken word audiobook, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’. The text, ‘LA Who Am I To Love You?’, is one of the collection’s longer poems, and will open the book.

Listen to it below:

‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ is expected to drop today (July 28). Having shared the first poem today, there is no word yet on whether Del Rey will push back the collection’s release.

The project will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette as well as through streaming platforms. A 112-page hardcopy of the poetry book will also be available for purchase.

Like the other poems featured, ‘LA Who Am I To Love You?’ sees Del Rey’s poetry paired with the music of Jack Antonoff, who co-produced Del Rey’s critically lauded 2019 album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’.

In May, Del Rey announced the follow-up studio album to ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ would arrive on September 5. The record, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, will be the singer’s seventh full-length musical release.

Lana Del Rey shared her first piece of spoken word poetry in May. The poem, ‘patent leather do-over’, looks set to appear in Del Rey’s forthcoming book, behind the iron gates – insights from an institution.