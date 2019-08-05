Lana Del Rey to present Guillermo Del Toro with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Lana provides brand new music for the Del Toro-produced 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark'

Guillermo Del Toro is getting his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, to be presented by none other than Lana Del Rey.

The ceremony takes place tomorrow (August 6), with Del Rey joining Star Wars director JJ Abrams as a guest speaker. Del Toro is reportedly writing and directing the Abrams-produced ‘Zanbato’.

Del Rey, meanwhile, has contributed music to the upcoming film ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’, produced by Del Toro. The singer has covered ‘Season Of The Witch’, originally recorded by 60s folk hero Donovan.

“Excited for you to see this amazing film and to share my new cover of Season Of The Witch,” Del Rey said, along with a snippet of new music as she promoted the movie on Twitter. “Can’t wait to give Guillermo his star tomorrow!!”

Del Rey recently announced UK stadium shows as part of her world tour in support of new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’.

Following up this summer’s majestic Latitude 2019 performance, she’ll be returning to Britain to play huge shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

In other news, Del Rey could be set to venture into acting by playing Priscilla Presley in the upcoming Elvis biopic. The star has reportedly been “begging” the film’s producers to appear as the iconic singer’s ex-wife.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” a source said. “She has had her agent badgering Baz [Luhrmann, director] for months now, hoping to get her cast.”