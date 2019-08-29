To promote the release of 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'

Lana Del Rey is set to promote her new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ in an ice cream truck.

The long-awaited album comes out tomorrow (August 30), and in a new Instagram post, the singer has revealed that she’ll be having some mobile promotion for it across the weekend.

“Going to have a couple ice cream trucks going up and down the coast this weekend,” she wrote alongside photos of her in the truck. “U can get some popsicles and vinyl if u see this little lime.” She then revealed that Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Records, will be behind the wheel. See the post below.

Earlier today, Lana shared a new video for her cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’, which saw her stomping through the streets of Los Angeles in a Godzilla-esque clip.

The new video came after Lana shared a double-video for ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tracks ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’.

The singer is set to take ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ on a UK and European arena tour next year, which includes a handful of UK dates that feature a huge London date at The O2.