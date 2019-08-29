Trending:

A Lana Del Rey ice cream truck is heading around America this weekend

Will Richards

To promote the release of 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'

Lana Del Rey is set to promote her new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ in an ice cream truck.

The long-awaited album comes out tomorrow (August 30), and in a new Instagram post, the singer has revealed that she’ll be having some mobile promotion for it across the weekend.

“Going to have a couple ice cream trucks going up and down the coast this weekend,” she wrote alongside photos of her in the truck. “U can get some popsicles and vinyl if u see this little lime.” She then revealed that Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Records, will be behind the wheel. See the post below.

Earlier today, Lana shared a new video for her cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’, which saw her stomping through the streets of Los Angeles in a Godzilla-esque clip.

The new video came after Lana shared a double-video for ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tracks ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’.

The singer is set to take ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ on a UK and European arena tour next year, which includes a handful of UK dates that feature a huge London date at The O2.