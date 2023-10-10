Lana Del Rey responds to Christian influencer who accused her of witchcraft

Lana Del Rey has responded to a Christian influencer who accused the singer of witchcraft after an energy wave knocked fans down during a gig this year.

This summer, video clips emerged from a Del Rey concert in Mexico which showed the crowd being knocked over by a surge of energy.

It wasn’t clear what exactly caused the domino effect, but one expert said it could have been “progressive crowd collapse” when “the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly”.

Five weeks ago, a Christian influencer called Traci Coston posted a video to Instagram in which she insisted that the event was “not normal” and accused the singer of practising “witchcraft”.

Captioning the clip “Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd”, Coston said demons were being “invited into the crowd and into you when you attend”.

“These demons will destroy your life. How do I know? Because people come to me for deliverance to get rid of the demons that they get through stuff like this.”

She concluded by asking viewers to “please give your life to Jesus” because he “frees” and “protects” people.

Del Rey, who has attended church gatherings this year and has previously said in interviews that she believes in God, appeared to find the video recently and commented her response.

“B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” Del Rey wrote (via Stereogum). “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

The influencer has since turned off comments on the Instagram reel.

In other news, Del Rey – who released her new album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ in March of this year – recently revealed that she donated “every dollar” from ticket sales of her tour back to the cities she’s performed in.

“It’s not about [the money] for me,” the singer said. “I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”