Lana Del Rey reveals when we’ll hear new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

It's coming very soon...

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her upcoming new album will be released next month.

The singer was performing at this weekend’s Benicàssim Festival on Friday evening (July 19), taking on a headline slot at the Spanish event.

Ahead of airing ‘Mariners Apartment Complex‘, which is set to appear on ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, Del Rey was pressed by the main stage crowd on when we can expect to hear the LP in its entirety.

In response, she told her fans that it is “coming out next month” – although no specific date was mentioned. The NYC artist also described the aforementioned cut as “one of my favourites” from the new project.

Check out the fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Throughout 2019, Del Rey has been teasing what appear to be song lyrics from her sixth studio effort. As well as sharing a snippet of its title track, the ‘Video Games’ artist has previewed the release with the songs ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it’.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey is due to return to the UK stage tonight (July 21) for a headline appearance at Latitude Festival. The Suffolk weekender has also seen top-bill performances from Stereophonics and George Ezra.

In other news, Del Rey could be set to venture into acting by playing Priscilla Presley in the upcoming Elvis biopic. The star has reportedly been “begging” the film’s producers to appear as the iconic singer’s ex-wife.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” a source said. “She has had her agent badgering Baz [Luhrmann, director] for months now, hoping to get her cast.”