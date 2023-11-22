Lana Del Rey says she’s “all over” the first version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach’

Lana Del Rey has insisted that her voice is “all over” the first version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach’ after fans claimed they couldn’t hear her on the track.

The singer featured on the song from Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’, singing a short portion of the track.

However, fans complained that they couldn’t hear Del Rey or distinguish her vocals from Swift’s.

When Swift dropped her deluxe edition of ‘Midnights’, it included a new version of ‘Snow On The Beach’ with “more” Del Rey.

But Del Rey has remained firm on her subtle role in the original version of the song. “That was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on. If I think someone’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it,” she explained in a recent video interview with Harper’s BAZAAR.

“I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of ‘Snow on the Beach’. I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song. She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The artist previously said she would have played a bigger part had she known she was the only featured artist set to be on the song.

“Well, first of all, I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song],” she told Billboard. “Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”

