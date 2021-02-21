Lana Del Rey says she’s recorded a cover album of country songs

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she’s recorded a cover album full of country songs.

Speaking to MOJO (print edition), the singer said that in addition to the country covers album she’s got another collection of “other folk songs” waiting to be released.

Del Rey also insisted there has always been a country tone running through her music. “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country,” she said (via ContactMusic). “I mean, they’re definitely not pop.”

She continued: “Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure.

“So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”

She recalled: “I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. No.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing any more.”

Last month, Del Rey released her new single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, the title track from the star’s highly-anticipated new album.

Del Rey previously announced the release of the single in December and confirmed that the album pre-order would arrive on the same day. She recently announced that the album would be released on March 19 and can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has shared two new images on her Instagram page, teasing a new song called ‘White Dress’.