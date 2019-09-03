Lana Del Rey says she wants to collaborate with The National

"His voice, I think about it… a lot.”

Lana Del Rey has said that she wants to collaborate with The National.

The singer released new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ last week, and has done a number of interviews around the record.

She recently spoke to the Times, an interview in which she revealed that she’s working on her next album already. Called ‘White Hot Forever’, it’ll be out “sometime within the 12 or 13 months”.

Now, Al Horner, the writer of the feature, has shared an outtake from the transcription, in which Lana reveals that she’d love to collaborate with the Ohio rockers next. See the tweet below.

Asked who she’d like to be her next collaborator, the singer replied: “Well, I really like the National. His voice, I think about it… a lot.”

“Every time a song is laying and I’m like, who’s that? It’s always them,” she finished.

She went on to also mention veteran folk singer Joan Baez, but the end of that comment is cut off from Horner’s tweet.

In a five-star NME review of ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, Rhian Daly said: “Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning.”

The singer has also started teasing a video for the title track from ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’. It’s set to be directed by Chuck Grant.

She also recently released visuals for ‘Doin Time’, her cover of the 1996 Sublime song which sits on the new album, in which she casts a Godzilla-like figure, strutting through the streets of Los Angeles above the skyscrapers.

The National, meanwhile, are in the middle of a US tour in support of new album ‘I Am Easy To Find’, released earlier this year alongside a short film of the same name.

Last month, they released a new concert film and EP recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre via Amazon Prime.