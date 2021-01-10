Lana Del Rey shares album artwork and track list for ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Lana Del Rey has taken to social media to share the album artwork and tracklist for her forthcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The album artwork features Del Rey and a slew of other women gathered around a table smiling, most in dresses and pearls.

Alongside sharing the artwork, Del Rey wrote, “There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it – there’s always beautiful music too”.

View the artwork below:

The track list for ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ is 11 songs long, featuring the previously released lead single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman‘. Read that below:

The ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ track list is:

1. ‘White Dress’

2. ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

3. ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’

4. ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

5. ‘Wild At Heart’

6. ‘Dark But Just A Game’

7. ‘Not All Who Wander Are Lost’

8. ‘Yosemite’

9. ‘Breaking Up Slowly’

10. ‘Dance Till We Die’

11. ‘For Free’

Of ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote that the song could be “a classic between-albums palette cleanser that, in the context of the new record, will continue her journey to ever more distant plains.”

While the exact release date for the follow up to ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ is yet unknown, the album is set to be available for pre-order tomorrow (January 11) alongside the release of the video for the album’s title track.

Alongside the lead-up to the new album, Del Rey has shared a slew of covers, including classics ‘On Eagle’s Wings‘ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone‘, as well as George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime‘.

She had previously teased an entire album comprised of “American standards and classics” that is yet to be released.