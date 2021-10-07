Lana Del Rey shares alternative video for new single ‘ARCADIA’

Lana Del Rey has shared an alternative video for her latest single, ‘ARCADIA’ – you can watch it below.

Produced with Drew Erickson, the song will appear on Del Rey’s long-teased forthcoming LP, ‘Blue Banisters’, set to be released on October 22.

The ‘White Dress’ singer previewed the follow-up to ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ in May with the surprise release of a trio of new singles: the album’s title track as well as ‘Text Book’ and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, which were all written by the singer and recorded in Los Angeles.

After sharing a video for ‘ARCADIA’ last month, the singer-songwriter has now put out another version. As with the original, Del Rey has directed the clip. You can watch the video for ‘ARCADIA’ below.

‘Blue Banisters’ arrives on October 22 and can be pre-ordered here. Made up of 15 tracks, it will be released as CD and cassette, with various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on Del Rey’s official website. Take a look at the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

‘Blue Banisters’

1. ‘Textbook’

2. ‘Blue Banisters’

3. ‘Arcadia’

4. ‘Interlude – The Trio’

5. ‘Black Bathing Suit’

6. ‘If You Lie Down With Me’

7. ‘Beautiful’

8. ‘Violets for Roses’

9. ‘Dealer’

10. ‘Thunder’

11. ‘Wildflower Wildfire’

12. ‘Nectar of the Gods’

13. ‘Living Legend’

14. ‘Cherry Blossom’

15. ‘Sweet Carolina’

Prior to announcing ‘Blue Banisters’, Del Rey said she would release an album called ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. She explained just days after ‘Chemtrails…’ arrived in March that this project would challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” made against her earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has revealed that a stipulation in her will prohibits the release of posthumous music by the singer-songwriter following her death.

It comes after Anderson .Paak recently shared a new tattoo he got with similar sentiments. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the forearm tattoo reads. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Del Rey shared a screenshot of the tattoo in a post on her Instagram account. “It’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo,” she captioned the post.