Lana Del Rey shares artwork for her upcoming poetry collection

Lana Del Rey has posted the artwork for her forthcoming book of poetry.

The singer announced last year that she was planning to publish the book called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

After sharing lines from a poem called ‘Happy’ last month, the singer has now shared the book’s summery artwork and confirmed that it will feature music by her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff.

There’s no release date tied to the artwork reveal, but the singer recently said that the book, which she intends to self-publish, was “taking a lot longer to handbind than I thought”. See the artwork below.

Along with Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, Del Rey is set to release a new spoken word album after the poetry collection is out in the world. The release of this as-yet-untitled project was pushed back in January after the singer’s family were victims of a robbery.

Del Rey recently cancelled her UK and European tour dates due to illness. “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a message to fans.

The singer released new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ last year, which NME crowned the third best album of 2019.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Lana Del Rey’s fifth album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, contains multitudes. The way she balances and embodies them on this well-rounded record is nothing short of stunning.”