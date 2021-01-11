Lana Del Rey shares beautiful new song ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Lana Del Rey has released her new single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The new song is the title track for the star’s highly-anticipated new album, which was originally scheduled for release last year.

Del Rey previously announced the release of the single last month (December 22) and confirmed that the album pre-order would arrive on the same day. She has now announced that the record will be released on March 19 and can be pre-ordered here.

“I don’t care what they think/ Drag racing my little sports car,” Del Rey sings on the swooning ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. “I’m not unhinged or unhappy/ I’m just well.”

Listen to the new track below:

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, the musician said: “This is the first album where I knew what I wanted it to be but I didn’t know if I got there. ‘Norman [Fucking Rockwell!’], I knew. ‘Norman…’, I wrote a couple of songs – the title track and also a song called ‘Love Song’ and I was like I know what my album is and I know where I’m going.

“I think with this album it feels very much like when you’re reaching in a relationship. You’re like beckoning it, like ‘I want it so bad’. I felt like that with ‘Chemtrails…’, but not so much the title track.”

Del Rey has also shared a music video for ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which you can watch below. It features the musician dressed in vintage clothes and driving an old red car before encountering a tornado.

Yesterday (January 10), the star announced the tracklist for the upcoming record and revealed its artwork, which features Del Rey and a number of other women gathered around a table, smiling.

She went on to explain the idea behind the artwork on her Instagram, responding to criticism about the diversity of the group of people it depicts.

“These are my best friends, since you are asking today,” she wrote. “And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that.”