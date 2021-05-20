Lana Del Rey has shared three tracks from her forthcoming new album ‘Blue Banisters’ – listen to them below.

Last month the singer-songwriter announced that the follow-up to ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ (released March 19, 2021) would be arriving on July 4, marking Independence Day in the US.

She further teased the next project on April 28, sharing a brief snippet of an unheard song along with the message: “Sometimes life makes you change just in time for the next chapter.”

Today (May 20) Del Rey surprised fans by releasing a trio of new singles: the album’s title track as well as ‘Text Book’ and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, which were all written by the singer and recorded in Los Angeles.

On the tranquil ‘Blue Banisters’ the star sings of “a man that’s in my past, a man that’s still right here” over delicate piano chords. “Said he’d fix my weathervane/ Give me children, take away my pain/ And paint my banisters blue“, one verse goes.

Prior to announcing ‘Blue Banisters’, Del Rey said she would release an album called ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. Del Rey explained just days after ‘Chemtrails…’ arrived in March that this project would challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” made against her earlier this year.

NME gave ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ a glowing five-star review upon its release, writing: “Lana Del Rey is at the peak of her game – just don’t expect her to come down anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey is due to perform at Bonnaroo Festival’s 20th anniversary event this September. She’s joined on the line-up by the likes of Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator.