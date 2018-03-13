Lana Del Rey completes epic line-up for Sziget 2018

The artist joins the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz in topping the bill across the seven-day festival

Lana Del Rey has been announced as the final headliner at this year’s SZIGET festival.

The seven-day festival, which takes place in the Hungarian capital Budapest, has already announced a stellar line-up for its 2018 edition, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz and Arctic Monkeys among the headliners.



SZIGET – which features live music across 50 stages – has now revealed that Del Rey will be the final act to top the bill at the festival, which will take place from August 8-15. The artist will also share headlining duties with Dua Lipa, Kygo and Mumford & Sons across the week.

Tickets for SZIGET 2018 are available now from the festival’s official website. Day tickets start from £65.

A host of other acts have also been confirmed for SZIGET 2018 today (March 13), including Fever Ray and Unknown Mortal Orchestra – see the new additions to the line-up below.

Fever Ray

Børns

Asaf Avidan

Don Diablo

Aurora

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Zhu

Tujamo

Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons

Jan Blomqvist

SG Lewis

Earlier this month, Del Rey shared a cover of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘You Must Love Me’ from the classic movie and musical Evita.

The track is taken from ‘Unmasked: The Platinum Collection’, a special compilation which will celebrate Webber’s upcoming 70th birthday.