Lana Del Rey teases music video for ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

The title track of her new album

Last Friday (August 30), Lana Del Rey dropped her highly anticipated album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’. She followed it up with a music video teaser for its title track.

According to the singer’s post on Instagram, the video was shot by her sister Chuck Grant, who also worked on other ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ visuals like ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ and ‘Venice Bitch’. An expected release date for the music video has not been confirmed. Check out the snippet below:

Del Rey previously unveiled a double-video for album cuts ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’. She also released visuals for ‘Doin Time’, her cover of the 1996 Sublime song that she recorded for a documentary about the band.

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ received a glowing five-star review from NME, which described the “well-rounded” album as “a logical next step for Del Rey to take in a journey that’s seen her grow from hip-hop-flecked pop to bohemian folk”. “Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning,” NME’s Rhian Daly wrote.

After dropping off her sixth studio full-length last week, Del Rey announced that she was already working on her next project. Titled ‘White Hot Forever’, the record is expected to arrive sometime next year. “I’ve already written parts of it,” she told The Times. “It’s called ‘White Hot Forever’, I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the 12 or 13 months.

“I’m really excited right now. I don’t want to take a break,” the singer added, saying that she wasn’t done yet with finding “special little melodies”.