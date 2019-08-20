Lana Del Rey teases music video for two new ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ songs

The double-video for ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’ drops this Thursday

Lana Del Rey has announced a double music video release for ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’, two new tracks from her forthcoming album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’.

The music video, out this Thursday (August 22), was directed by frequent collaborator Rich Lee, who previously worked on Del Rey’s visuals for her last album ‘Lust For Life’, including ‘Love’, ‘White Mustang’ and its title track.

“Man I’m pretty excited for my first video from NFR to come out,” the singer shared on Instagram along with a teaser for the visual.

The clip previews a quintessential Del Rey video featuring a muted colour palette and grainy, home video-style filters. It sees her sailing on a yacht alone before it cuts to a scene at a pub where she works as a bartender. “The culture is lit and if this is it / I had a ball but I guess that I’m burned out after all,” she sings. Check out the teaser below:

Earlier this month, Del Rey released ‘Looking For America’, a song she wrote with longtime producer Jack Antonoff in the aftermath of the two recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In an Instagram post, the singer explained that the tragic events “affected [her] on a cellular level”. However, it is unclear if the song will be included on her new album.

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ is due out August 30. She will support the album with a UK arena tour that’ll kick off February next year.