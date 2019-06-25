Lana Del Rey teases release date of new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ as she kicks off European tour

"I hope you like the record"

Lana Del Rey has revealed that her upcoming sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘ will be coming out in two months.

Del Rey has been teasing song lyrics and poetry entries seemingly related to her forthcoming record in several social media posts over the last few months.Most recently, she covered Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’, a song taken from the band’s self-titled 1996 third album, before giving the track its live debut as she kicked off her run of 2019 European tour dates in Dublin at the weekend.

As fan footage shows, the gig also saw the singer confirm when the hotly-anticipated album will arrive. “I hope you like the new record,” she told the crowd. “It’s coming out in two months.”

Lana Del Rey’s Dublin setlist was:

Born to Die

Cherry

White Mustang

Pretty When You Cry

Blue Jeans

Mariners Apartment Complex

Change / Black Beauty / Young and Beautiful

Ride

Video Games

Doin’ Time (Sublime cover – live debut)

National Anthem

Summertime Sadness

Off to the Races

Old Money

Venice Bitch

Del Rey has recently released the tracks ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’, ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it’, as well as teasing the title track.

As well as performing at Denmark’s Tinderbox Festival, Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Benicassim Festival, Portugal’s Super Bock Super Rock, and Paleo Festival in Switzerland, Lana Del Rey will return to the UK to perform at Latitude Festival on July 21.