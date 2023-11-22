Lana Del Rey threw out her gold Gemini jewellery after learning she’s a Cancer 

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she threw out her gold Gemini jewellery after discovering that her star sign is actually Cancer.

The ‘Video Games’ singer spent much of her life believing that her June 21 birthday made her a Gemini, before realising that she was actually about four hours short.

“I lived my life as a Gemini,” Del Rey said in a recent video interview with Harper’s BAZAAR. “It’s insane. And then I found out that I was four hours short. I threw out all my 14-karat gold twin Gemini pendants.”

“I feel like I identify with Cancer qualities,” she elaborated. “I’ve got lots of crabs in diamonds. I’ve got a go bag, I’ve got a truck – I carry everything I have with me on my back like a little crab. Total crybaby. Tears all the time.”

She added: “I have a lot of fire in me, though. I’m almost equal fire, I think that’s where a Leo comes in.”

Del Rey recently teamed up with Bleachers on ‘Alma Mater’, the second track to be released from Jack Antonoff and co.’s forthcoming album.

The song was co-written by Del Rey and features her singing “I’ll make it darker” towards the middle of the song.

The singer has also contributed to the official soundtrack to The New Look alongside Nick Cave and Matty Healy who recorded covers of World War II-era songs.

According to Deadline, The New Look will boast an “immersive and contemporary soundtrack” produced by Antonoff. Sofia Coppola also recently revealed that Del Rey was approached to write a song for Priscilla.

In other news from Del Rey, the singer has been announced as one of the headliners of Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 alongside Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA and more.