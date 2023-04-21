Lana Del Rey to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2023

Lana Del Rey has been confirmed as the final headliner for this summer’s BST Hyde Park – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter is due to perform on the last day of the London concert series’ 2023 edition (Sunday, July 9).

A host of special guest support acts for the upcoming outdoor show are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST next Thursday (April 27) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders will go live at 10am today (April 21).

The gig will mark Del Rey’s debut appearance at BST Hyde Park, which is also set to welcome Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, Billy Joel, Pink, BLACKPINK and Take That this year.

Check out the official poster below.

Del Rey’s BST Hyde Park date takes place just over two weeks after she delivers a headline set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023. During an interview last month, the artist said it was “unfathomable” to her that she has such a prominent slot at Worthy Farm.

Del Rey released her ninth studio record, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, on March 24. She subsequently earned her sixth UK Number One album with the project, beating Depeche Mode‘s 15th full-length effort, ‘Memento Mori’, to the top spot.

The star also tied herself level with Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Radiohead on the list of acts with the most UK Number One records to their name.

Earlier this month, the Official Charts confirmed that ‘…Ocean Blvd’ was the 18th biggest-selling album of 2023 so far.