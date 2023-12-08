Lana Del Rey to headline special one-off show at Rock En Seine

Lana Del Rey has been announced as the headliner for a special one-off show at next year’s Rock En Seine.

The one-off show will take place on Wednesday, August 21, the day before the Rock En Seine 2024 festival is set to take place. The special concert will mark Del Rey’s only performance in France for the entirety of summer 2024. It follows her first appearance at Domaine de Saint-Cloud in 2014 as well as her surprise show at the Olympia last summer.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available only for fans who register via the festival’s website. Registration is currently open and will run until this Sunday (December 10) at 10:59pm GMT.

After completing the registration form on the Rock En Seine website, fans will be sent a private link on Monday, December 11 for the pre-sale which will commence at 9am GMT. General ticket sale will begin on Monday, December 11 at 5pm GMT. Visit here for tickets.

The line-up for Rock en Seine 2024 was recently announced, with LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Måneskin among those billed.

Next year’s instalment of the iconic Parisian music festival will be returning between August 22 – 25 at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, and feature more huge names from across the rock, pop and electronic scenes.

Others set to perform at the French festival incude: The Hives, Fred Again.., Soulwax, Olivia Dean, The Offspring, The Kills, Inhaler and Blonde Redhead, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Róisin Murphy and Zaho De Sagazan

Elsewhere, the ‘Blue Jeans’ singer reflected on being cut off at Glastonbury earlier this year, suggesting she wasn’t aware the consequences would be quite so severe if she started late.

“I’ve heard of curfews before,” she told the Sunday Times. “But I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off! I didn’t feel great about it, but I was a little confused because I don’t think I was ever in a position where somebody said, ‘If you do not finish by this time, everything will go out.’”

Del Rey also made a cameo in Bleachers’ music video for their new single ‘Alma Mater’.

Her track ‘A&W’ landed the top spot on NME‘s 50 best songs of 2023 list with NME‘s Sophie Williams sharing: The seven-minute ‘A&W’ made for a masterful, devastatingly gorgeous summation of her career: it plumbed the loss of innocence and youth, while also speaking to societal expectations of what womanhood should look like.

“Elastic trap beats and quickening piano keys compounded a crackling, persistence of dread as Del Rey’s performance grew steadily in intensity. “I’m a princess / I’m divisive / Ask me why I’m like this,” she sang, drawing us close and holding us rapt.”

Del Rey’s LP, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, also made it on to NME’s The best albums of 2023 list, landing the 23rd spot.