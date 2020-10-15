Lana Del Rey to release new track ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ tomorrow

Lana Del Rey is seemingly set to release ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The singer is yet to confirm the track’s release, but fans have discovered its Spotify listing, which confirms it will arrive in the early hours of Friday (October 16).

The listing confirms that the track clocks in at three minutes and twenty seconds, and comes accompanied by new artwork which sees Del Rey’s face framed in black and white, while contrasted against a black background.

Advertisement

The new track comes after Del Rey updated fans on when the album will be released, after it was pushed back from its original date in September this year.

.@LanaDelRey’s lead single from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club,’ is titled “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” pic.twitter.com/oNuqvSf1ZD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2020

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Del Rey subsequently explained that she is undecided on whether to include ‘Dealer’, a previously teased song she has said just features her “screaming my head off.”

“Bro, I cannot decide,” Del Rey said in response to being asked if she’s going to include the song on the album. “It’s a screamer…right now it’s tentatively track eight.”

Advertisement

The new album follows on from 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘.

NME has contacted Del Rey’s representatives for comment.