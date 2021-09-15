Lana Del Rey, U2 and Fleetwood Mac lead the limited edition releases that will be up for grabs when Record Store Day’s Black Friday edition returns later this year.

Black Friday 2021 will fall on November 26 and releases from more than 100 artists will arrive in independent record stores in the UK on that day.

A blue vinyl edition of Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which also features alternative artwork, will be one of the limited-edition releases on offer this year, while a 40th anniversary edition of U2’s ‘Gloria’ will also go on sale. Fleetwood Mac will contribute the 2x LP ‘The Alternate Live’, while other releases include records by Evanescence, Joe Strummer, RZA, Kali Uchis, Ozzy Osbourne, Carole King and more.

See the full list of Record Store Day Black Friday releases below:

A Place To Bury Strangers – ‘Hologram – Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)’ LP

Aerosmith – ‘1971 – The Road Starts Hear’ LP

All Them Witches – ‘Live On The Internet’ 3x LP

Angelo Badalamenti – ‘Blue Velvet – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)’ LP

Belle and Sebastian – ‘If You’re Feeling Sinister (25th Anniversary Edition)’ LP

Ben Watt – ‘Storm Shelter’ 12”

Ben Watt – ‘Storm Shelter’ CD

Big Brother & The Holding Company – ‘Combination Of The Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival’ LP

Bill Evans – ‘You Must Believe In Spring’ LP

Blackberry Smoke – ‘STONED’ LP

Bobby Rush – ‘Chicken Heads 50th Anniversary’ 12” single

The Boo Radleys – ‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ 12” EP

Carole King – ‘In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971’ LP

Chet Baker – ‘Albert’s House’ LP

Chick Corea & Lionel Hampton – ‘Live At Midem (Remastered)’ LP

Cranes – ‘EP Collection Volumes 1 & 2’ 3x LP (Coloured Vinyl)

Crobot – ‘Rat Child’ fluorescent green 12”, one-sided etched disc

Crosby & Nash – ‘Wind On The Water (Remastered)’ LP

Dave Davies – ‘Kinked’ LP

Dire Straits – ‘Encores’ 12” EP

Dusty Springfield – ‘The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971’ 2x LP

Émoi – ‘Willy’s Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ 2x colour LP

Evanescence – ‘Evanescence’ LP

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Alternate Live’ 2x LP

Ghostpoet – ‘Dark Days + Canapes’ LP

Grateful Dead – ‘Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/1/1969’ 3x LP

The Grouch – ‘Show You The World’ 3x LP

Hall & Oates – ‘The Philly Tapes’ LP

High Pulp – ‘Mutual Attraction Vol. 3’ LP

The Jacka – ‘Tear Gas’ 2x LP

Jackson Conti – ‘Sujinho’ 2x LP

Jan Akkerman – ’75’ 2x LP

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – ‘Georgia Blue’ 2x LP

Jay Wheeler – ‘La Curiosidad’ 12” single

The Jim Carroll Band – ‘Catholic Boy (Deluxe)’ LP

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – ‘Paris 1967’ LP

Joe Strummer – ‘Johnny Appleseed’ 12” EP

John Carpenter – ‘Ghost Of Mars’ LP

John Hicks Trio – ‘Is That So?’ 2x LP

John Powell – ‘How To Train Your Dragon – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ LP

Kali Uchis – ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’ LP|

Lana Del Rey – ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ LP

Leonard Cohen – ‘Songs Of Love & Hate’ LP

Little Feat – ‘Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974’ 2x LP

Little Feat – ‘Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1975’ CD

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson – ‘The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa’ 3x LP

Louis Armstrong – ‘Original Grooves: A Gift To Pops’ 12” LP

Magma – ‘BBC 1974 Londres’ 2x LP

Matata – ‘Independence’ LP

Maxwell – ‘Now’ LP

Michael Kamen – ‘Iron Giant’ LP

Miles Davis – ‘Live – Evil’ 2x LP

Mobb Deep – ‘Free Agents’ 2x LP

Motörhead – ‘The Lost Tapes Vol. 1 (Live In Madrid 1995)’ 2x LP

Mr. Big – ‘Lean Into It’ LP

The Munsters – ‘At Home With The Munsters’ LP

Nancy Wilson – ‘You And Me’ 2x LP

Nick Lowe – ‘Wireless World’ transparent green with black swirl LP

Olamide – ‘Carpe Diem’ LP

Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Renditions I’ 10”

Os Brazoes – ‘Os Brazoes’ LP

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘No More Tears’

Rich Brian – ‘Amen’ 2x LP

Rob Dickinson – ‘Fresh Wine For The Horses’ 2x expanded and limited red and yellow ‘seahorse’ vinyl edition LP

Roy Buchanan – ‘The Prophet – The Unreleased First Polydor Album’ 2x orange and black ‘fire’ vinyl edition LP

RZA as Bobby Digital – ‘Digital Bullet’ 2x LP

Saigon Kick – ‘The Lizard’ limited reptilian green marble vinyl edition LP

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – ‘My Little Shop Of Horrors’ LP

Shakin’ Stevens – ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ 12” single

Shocking Blue – ‘At Home – The Singles’ 10”

Smith/Kotzen – ‘Better Days’ 12” EP

Sons of Kemet – ‘African Cosmology’ 12” LP

The Staple Singers – ‘The Twenty-Fifth Day Of December’ LP

Stray Cats – ‘Live At Rockpalast’ 3x LP

Tank & The Bangas – ‘The BIG Outside’ 12” single

Thelonious Monk – ‘Monk’s Music (Stereo Mix, Remastered)’ LP

Thundercat – ‘The Golden Age Of Apocalypse (10 Year Anniversary Edition)’ LP

Tink – ‘A Gift And A Curse’ LP

Todd Rundgren – ‘Healing 40th Anniversary’ 2x LP plus 7”

Tricky – ‘Blowback’ LP

U2 – ‘Gloria (40th Anniversary)’ 12”

Various – ‘Tickets For Doomsday: Heavy Psychedelic Funk, Soul, Ballads & Dirges 1970-1975’ LP

Various – ‘You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967’ 2x LP

Various – ‘You Can’t Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes’ 2x LP

Various – ‘Americana Railroad’ 2x LP

You can find out more information on the official Record Store Day website.

The standard Record Store Day event took place across two months, June 12 and July 17, this year, with 250 stores across the UK taking part. The latter increased vinyl LP sales in July above 100,000 units.

In July, the owner of HMV said the chain of record stores would “love to play a part in Record Store Day”. “There are plenty of areas in the UK where our participation in Record Store Day would be advantageous to those people, because we’ve got stores in a lot of places where there aren’t independent shops,” Managing Director Phil Halliday added.

“I think it would be great for the [music] fan if we were part of Record Store Day. The Canadian stores participate and it is something that we would like to do.”