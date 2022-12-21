Lana Del Rey unveils sole album billboard in ex-boyfriend’s hometown

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she put only one billboard up to promote her new album, and it happens to be in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.

The singer announced her new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ earlier this month and shared the record’s title track.

Del Rey also shared the artwork for the record and the release date of March 10, 2023. Fans can pre-order for ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ here.

Sharing a post on her private Instagram account @honeymoon, the musician posted a selfie with the billboard, writing in the caption: “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” referring to the Oklahoma city that’s home to her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin.

In the post’s comments section, she explained her reason for choosing her ex’s hometown for the billboard: “It’s. Personal.”

Fans have since applauded her decision, calling it the ultimate form of revenge. “lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey,” one person wrote on Twitter.

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

Another added, “Lana Del Rey putting up 1 billboard to promote her new album, in Tulsa Oklahoma, where her ex lives, is the type of petty that I LIVE for”.

Another fan spotted that the album’s title track was released on December 7, which also happened to be her ex-boyfriend’s birthday. “So on top of the only billboard for the album being in tulsa lana also released ocean blvd on sean’s birthday,” they said.

The singer’s last album ‘Blue Banisters’ was released in October last year. It followed her March 2021 album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Mostly recently, Del Rey featured on Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach’ from the latter’s new album ‘Midnights’, which was released in October. She also covered Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ in June this year.