Lana Del Rey wishes she had “sung the entire second verse” on Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach’

Lana Del Rey says she wishes she had “sung the entire second verse” on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Snow On The Beach’.

The singer featured on the track from Swift’s record-breaking 2022 album ‘Midnights’, singing a short segment of the song.

In a new interview with Billboard, she discussed the process of being asked to be on the track, and how she would have played a bigger part had she known she was the only featured artist set to be on the song.

“Well, first of all, I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song],” she revealed. “Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”

She added that Swift “was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

Expressing her admiration for her collaborator last year, Swift said: “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege.

“And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for… for life. Absolutely love her, and really I hope you love this song as much as I do.”

Discussing ‘Snow On The Beach’, she added: “‘Snow On The Beach’ is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you. Sort of in this cataclysmic, fated moment moment where you realise someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.

“And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

After the song was released, fans spotted a Janet Jackson reference, with the pair singing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together, with Jackson responding with praise for the track.

Lana herself is set to release new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ on March 24 – having been pushed back from its original March 10 release – and will feature collaborations with Father John Misty and Tommy Genesis. You can check out the artwork and full tracklist here.