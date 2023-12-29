Lance Bass says *NSYNC are “talking about” a reunion

Lance Bass has hinted at a possible *NSYNC reunion, revealing that the band are “talking about” getting back together.

The singer was questioned about the possibility of the ’90s boyband reuniting during a recent appearance on the online gameshow Rent Free with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain.

“We are talking about it and I hope to have some good news at some point,” Bass said.

Advertisement

Bass was also asked when exactly the reunion might take place, with Jain teasing: “Like on January 1, on rent day?” to which Lance responded: “Give us a little more time than that.”

*NSYNC came back together on a few occasions this year. In September, they released their first new song in 20 years, ‘Better Place’, for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Timberlake called the song “a love letter to our fans” and shared that he was “honoured” to have the band come together for the recording. “I love you guys…that shit is epic,” he added of the moment.

The band, comprising Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass, appeared onstage that same month at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Award. Swift called the group “pop personified” while accepting the gong.

Before then, *NSYNC last appeared together for a medley performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs ahead of Timberlake accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, *NSYNC’s rise to the top alongside their contemporaries New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys is set to be explored in a new Paramount+ documentary.

According to Variety, the as-yet untitled documentary will trace the legacy of boy bands during the height of their fame in the ‘90s and early 2000s, and will feature interviews with boy band members as well as archival music footage.