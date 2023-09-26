Lance Bass says *NSYNC shed “tears of joy” when they reunited

*NSYNC member Lance Bass has opened up about the boyband’s reunion and how they reacted to getting together for the first time in years.

The boyband – comprised of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass – reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier this month (September 12) where they presented Taylor Swift with an award.

The group are also set to release a new song – their first since 2001 – later this week for the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together.

Advertisement

Now, Lance Bass has spoken about the group’s first time getting back together in the studio earlier this year. Bass said to Entertainment Tonight of their recording session in March: “It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together. Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed.”

“But there was there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment,” he continued. “Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lance Bass shared an update about *NSYNC’s plans following the release of their upcoming track: “I’ve been telling the fans, like, we don’t have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we’re waiting for the strike to end we’ve got things to do. But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future.”

*NSYNC’s ‘Better Place’ is set to release on streaming platforms on September 29, while Trolls Band Together will release in cinemas across the UK on October 20.