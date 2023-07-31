Lankum on the loss of Sinéad O’Connor and the “heartening” nod from the Mercury Prize

Lankum have spoken to NME about the loss of Sinéad O’Connor – as well as trying to capture the “broader spectrum of the human experience” on their Mercury-shortlisted album. Watch our interview above.

The Dublin folk band – with Cormac MacDiarmada with Daragh and Ian Lynch from the quartet in attendance – were speaking at the launch of the Mercury Prize 2023, where their highly-acclaimed fourth album ‘False Lankum’ latest was shortlisted alongside albums by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, J Hus, RAYE, Jockstrap, Young Fathers, Shygirl, Fred Again.. and more.

“Fancy seeing us here? We didn’t think we’d be here ourselves,” Ian told NME. “It’s mad, bizarre, weird, scary – but above all, it’s great.”

Advertisement

Asked why they felt this record had captured people as it had and landed them a Mercury nod, Ian said: “It’s definitely the album that we feel is the closest we’ve got to realising our musical vision. I’m kind of surprised that it’s one of our more accessible albums that got this far. We’re just doing exactly what we want. There are definitely elements of the album that aren’t that accessible, so it’s heartening to see that it could make it an awards ceremony like this.”

Daragh agreed: “Going into making it from the very beginning, we were very aware that we wanted to make it incredibly dark – but to also have the contrast of really light and sweet stuff. It’s a much broader spectrum of the human experience and different emotional states.”

Admitting that they felt “lucky to have gotten this far” and that they “don’t have very high hopes of winning”the £25,000 prize money, they said that their money would be on Jockstrap winning on the night “just because they seem like they’re good craic”.

Their appearance at the launch of the Prize also came after the overnight news that Sinéad O’Connor had died, aged 56.

Asked what the late icon meant to them, Daragh replied: “Probably the same as most people in Ireland, particularly to our generation, it’s just heartbreaking. What an inspiration, and what an iconic figure.

Advertisement

“She was completely unafraid to say what she thought and stand up for the things she believed in – even back in a time when it was a lot more difficult to do.”

Beyond the Mercury Prize, the band added that they were looking forward to “the long, inexorable slog of trying to play our own songs in a live setting, which is still a work in progress.”

“I’ve heard some people love it, some people hate it – come find out!” added Ian. “We’re coming to a town near you.”

The winner of the Mercury Prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7.

Lankum are on a run of festival dates this summer – including Green Man and Supersonic in Birmingham – before UK and European headline shows. Visit here for tickets and more information.