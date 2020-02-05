Watch the video for Låpsley’s uplifting new single ‘Womxn’ from new album ‘Through Water’

Låpsley has previewed her forthcoming new album ‘Through Water’ with the release of its lead single ‘Womxn’ — check out the cycling-heavy video for the track below.

Låpsley is gearing up to release her first LP since 2016’s ‘Long Way Home’, with the new record set to be released through XL Recordings on March 20.

‘Through Water’ has been previewed today (February 5) with the release of the video for ‘Womxn’. Directed by Jane Stockdale, the clip was shot on location in the Yorkshire Moors and features cyclists Anneleen Bosma, Jenna Meth and Yewande Adesia being put through their paces on the wintry roads.

You can see the video for ‘Womxn’ below.

Speaking about ‘Womxn’, Låpsley said that she wrote the track when she “was 20 and in a pretty bad place”.

“It’s written hypothetically from a place in the future that was much more positive,” she explained. “It’s about having trust in the passage of time; about not knowing what to do right now but knowing that at some point you will know. And here we are in the future and I’m this stronger, more confident womxn, and I sing it and it’s my present.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Through Water’ below.

1. Through Water

2. My Love Was Like the Rain

3. First

4. Ligne 3

5. Our Love is a Garden

6. Leeds Liverpool Canal

7. Sadness is a Shade of Blue

8. Womxn

9. Bonfire

10. Speaking of the End