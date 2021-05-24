LARRY PINK THE HUMAN announce details of first ever live shows

LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the side-project of Slaves‘ Laurie Vincent, have shared details of their first ever live shows.

The duo, completed by producer Jolyon Thomas, will play two gigs later this year, with more promised soon.

This October, the pair will play Ramsgate Music Hall (October 14) and London’s Lexington (22). Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday (May 28) at 9am BST here.

“Morning world,” they tweeted to announce the shows. “Gonna dip our toes in the water, here’s two shows for now.

“Promise we will tour properly next year but for now, Ramsgate and London here we come.”

The duo, who launched the new project last year, released their debut single ‘Love You, Bye’ last April before following it up with ‘Might Delete Later’, ‘Purpose Built’ and ‘Wasted Days [Inbetweens]’ featuring IDLES‘ Joe Talbot.

Earlier this week, they shared new track ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’. “If the last year has shown us anything it’s that we can live without many things, but to be away from our closest companions is the biggest challenge of all,” the band said of the single.

“We wanted to write about the ones that are with us and the ones that are not, and show how much we appreciate them. When it’s all said and done, everybody needs someone.”

Speaking to NME upon launching the side-project last year, Vincent explained that LARRY PINK THE HUMAN was “about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to”.