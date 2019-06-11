Lars Ulrich hints that Metallica could make another covers album with ‘Garage Inc. 2’

The band released the first record over two decades ago

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has hinted that the band could release another ‘Garage Inc.’ covers album.

The metal icons dropped their ‘The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited’ collection back in 1987. It contained renditions of tracks by UK heavy metal and punk outfits such as Diamond Head, Holocaust, and Killing Joke. In 1998, Metallica released the ‘Garage Inc.’ compilation, which featured old covers of Nick Cave, Black Sabbath, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Now, drummer Ulrich has teased that a follow-up could be on the horizon. Asked by a fan in Kerrang! if we’ll ever hear Garage Inc. 2, the musician simply replied: “Wait and see…” Naturally, speculation has been sparked as to what the band could cover.

In 2018, the ‘The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited’ EP was reissued via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings label.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting news on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self Destruct’. Kirk Hammett recently revealed that the band are making slow progress on their next record.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“When I was 13-14 years old, bands put out albums every year,” said Hammett. “Seriously, KISS put out an album every eight months. None of this eight years between albums. None of us are very comfortable with the fact it’s been so long, because that is a long time. We’re hoping to avoid that this time around.”

He added: “We’re in our third year since ‘Hardwired’. Maybe we can get a bit more focus and go into the studio a bit sooner. I have a ton of material. I’ve over-compensated, so I’m ready to go anytime.”

Metallica are set to return to the UK later this month for shows in Manchester and London.