Lars Ulrich surprises nurse fan online, announces Metallica box-set

A paediatric nurse and Metallica super fan was lost for words when Lars Ulrich dropped into her Zoom call yesterday (June 11).

The surprise meeting took place on the #HealthCareHero segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the segment, Kimmel speaks with front-line healthcare workers about their work through the coronavirus pandemic. Kimmel’s guest was Tracey Bednar, a children’s ICU nurse from Long Island.

Watch the video below:

In the interview, Bednar confessed her love for the heavy metal veterans, listening to them on her ride home from work every day.

“I actually love Metallica, and my favourite song is ‘Enter Sandman,'” said Bednar.

“I blast it as loud as I can.”

Kimmel then introduced Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer, into the Zoom call.

“As a father of three, I can’t thank you enough for what you do,” Ulrich said.

“I’ve been sitting here listening in for the last couple of minutes. All of us out here in San Francisco, my family and everywhere are so grateful.”

“Thank you for having Metallica be a part of your life and your ride home.”

Ulrich then promised that Bednar would receive VIP tickets to Metallica’s next show near her home. He also promised a Metallica’s upcoming box-set, ‘S&M2,’ signed by all the band’s members.

The previously-unannounced box-set will feature recordings from Metallica’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. The shows commemorated the 20-year anniversary of ‘S&M,’ Metallica’s original performance with the orchestra. A release date for the box-set is to be announced.