Lars Ulrich has suggested that there’s “a very good chance” that Metallica will make an album during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The drummer was asked during a webchat with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday (April 28) about the possibility of the band recording a “quarantine record”.

During the interview — which you can replay in full on Twitter — Ulrich said that “the people that make the software and all the stuff that we use to record are sitting right now trying to figure out how Lars and James and Kirk and Rob can make a Metallica record from four different locations in four different states”.

“That’s obviously something that we’re very excited about,” he added.

While Ulrich didn’t confirm that Metallica would definitely be making a “quarantine record”, he did suggest that the band will feel more compelled to record together remotely the longer the lockdown goes on.

“A lot of that will do with how long the stay at home orders are in place and a lot of that will have to do with if there’s a second wave of the virus. Who knows what our world will look like six months from now?” Ulrich said.

“But obviously, the one thing you can depend on from creative people, for better or worse, is that they can’t sit still for very long and I can tell you that one these weekly Metallica Zoom sessions we are talking about how we can just be a band again.”

Later in the interview, he added that the four Metallica band members were “really excited” about what a lockdown record “could look like”.

“Will there be a Metallica quarantine record? I can’t tell you because I can’t tell you how long the quarantine will last, but if you and I and the rest of the world are still sitting here six months or a year from now, I can say there’s a very good chance.”

Earlier this week, Metallica shared the latest instalment from their ongoing Metallica Mondays YouTube series which is giving fans an opportunity to relive classic gigs.