Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’

Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below.

The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums.

In the new video the pair comprising Myles and Layne Ulrich – sons of Metallica drummer Lars – are seen playing in what looks like the back of a truck with the visuals shifting quickly and continuously between cuts.

Advertisement

The Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band in the summer of 2021 and played their first gig together in Long Beach, California last September.

In September this year they announced ‘Once Bit Never Bored’ would be released on November 4 via C3 Records, previewing it with the single ‘The Middle’. The track followed the band’s debut single ‘As The Sun Sets’, which was shared earlier this year.

Frontman Layne said that the album was “a dip into the way we see things”, adding: “These songs came about at a time when we felt really upside down. I think they reflect a certain unease in the world right now.”

Myles continued: “This record is about going up when everyone else goes down, going right when everyone else goes left. We hope it makes you dance and headbang at the same time, but either/or is fine!”

In April 2020 Ulrich’s sons shared a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’, although it wasn’t under the name Taipei Houston.

Advertisement

Lars described the cover to Rolling Stone as an “insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version”. “You know what, boys? You done me proud,” the drummer added.

Taipei Houston will be heading out on tour in February and March 2023 where they’ll be opening for American garage punk band White Reaper in various cities across the US and Canada. Find tickets here.