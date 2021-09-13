Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Tapei Houston play first live show

Tapei Houston, the band comprising the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich – Myles and Layne Ulrich – have played their first-ever live gig.

The inaugural show on Thursday (September 9) at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California came less than a month after the Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band.

Myles has followed in his father’s footsteps by taking up drums, while Layne has taken up bass and singing.

The band opened for Earth guitarist Dylan Carlson and also played a bill that included Not A Friend and DJ Dove Armitage.

See a clip from Tapei Houston’s debut gig below.

The group’s next show is on Wednesday (September 15) at The Mint in Los Angeles with Left Of The Slash, Zach Lewis, and Nautical Front.

They haven’t confirmed any firm dates for new music but they did tease on social media two weeks ago that they will put out “new music soon”.

Last April, Ulrich’s sons shared a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’, though not under the name Taipei Houston.

Lars described the cover as an “insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version” to Rolling Stone. “You know what, boys? You done me proud,” the drummer added.

Layne and Myles Ulrich aren’t the first children of a Metallica member to follow in their father’s footsteps and form a band. Bassist Rob Trujillo’s son Tye plays bass in OTTTO and Blu Weekend alongside the late Scott Weiland’s son Noah.