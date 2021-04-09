Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival to return next month

Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival is set to be the first major US festival to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, after organisers confirmed its return next month.

The EDM festival will return to Sin City from May 21-23, although it has yet to be confirmed whether the event will operate at a reduced capacity.

“We are moving forward as planned and will be working closely with local and state officials to make the show as safe as possible,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC’s Insomniac Events.

“You can expect the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks!”

SEE YOU IN MAY, HEADLINERS! ❤️🌈 https://t.co/aBez7VdyM0 — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) April 9, 2021

Previous editions of EDC have attracted upwards of 120,000 attendees, while the state of Nevada is currently under a statewide mask and social distancing mandate that is likely to still be in place when the festival takes place next month.

Confirmation of the event comes after it was confirmed that Bonnaroo will return this September with a line-up led by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey.

The festival – which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in Manchester, Tennessee – will take place from September 2 to 5.