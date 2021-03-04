Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful set for return in September

Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful is set to make its return in September, following its 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As first reported by Las Vegas Weekly, the three-day festival will take place over 18 city blocks from Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19.

In a press release, festival partner Justin Weniger said, “While there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs.”

“Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm,” he continued.

“We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with live experiences.”

As far as safety at the event goes, Life Is Beautiful’s website reads, “We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment.

“Our team continues to closely monitor and learn from best practices as they are implemented across the events industry to provide the best in class and safest experience possible.”

Tickets for the event are on sale later today (March 4). The lineup for the event has currently unknown, but is apparently going to be revealed in “the coming weeks”.

Life Is Beautiful’s 2020 event was cancelled before the lineup was shared. However, 2019’s event saw performances from Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monáe and more.