Last year’s best-selling cassettes in the US were all Taylor Swift or ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

It has been revealed that the best-selling cassettes in the US last year were all Taylor Swift or Guardians Of The Galaxy.

According to a new report shared by Billboard, Swift has earned two spots on the top five best-selling cassettes from 2023. ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘ holds the Number Two spot and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ landed the fifth spot on the list with 17,500 and 11,500 copies sold respectively.

All three of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mixes have landed a spot on the chart, with volume one landing the top spot, selling roughly 18,000 copies. Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 came in at Number Three with 13,000 copies sold and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 followed closely behind coming in at Number Four with 13,000 copies sold. Check out the top ten list of most cassettes sold last year below.

1. Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 1: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (18,000 copies)

2. Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (17,500)

3. Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (16,000)

4. Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 (13,000)

5. Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (11,500)

6. Nirvana – Bleach (8,000)

7. Metallica – 72 Seasons (7,500)

8. Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Mix, Vol. 1 (6,000)

9. Various Artists – Barbie: The Album (5,500)

10. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (5,500)

A total of 436,400 cassettes were sold in the US last year, marking a 0.75 per cent decrease since 2022. Cassette sales only made up about 0.41 per cent of all albums sold in the US last year.

In other news, Swift recently admitted that writing her forthcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ was “really a lifeline for me”.

The singer said during an ‘Eras’ show in Melbourne that she was reminded during the album’s creation process just how much writing lyrics gets her “through” difficult periods in life.

“‘Tortured Poets’ is an album — I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made — I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she explained. “Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about.