Late British rapper Cadet’s posthumous debut album ‘The Rated Legend’ to arrive next month

The posthumous debut album from late British rapper Cadet is set to come out next month.

‘The Rated Legend’ is set to arrive on April 10, and is executive produced by Krept of Krept & Konan, Cadet’s cousin.

Cadet, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, was killed in a car crash while on his way to a gig in Staffordshire last February. He was 28.

Krept paid tribute to the rapper in emotional song ‘Last Letter To Cadet’, shared following his death, and has spoken about the new album in a statement.

“I am determined and driven to keep Cadet’s name alive and to making sure I can continue what he started and achieved, because I know how much this meant to him.” Krept says.

“It was a labour of love and passion to create this project from just hearing random tracks he recorded and turning it into a full body of work. Cadet recorded so much good music that it would have felt wrong to have not done this. Cadet was so loved that filling missing verses or hooks from guest artists was easy to do to finish this album.

“All producers and artists done this all for free. That’s love. Cadet would love this album just as much as we do. It has versatility and really shows his range as an artist. With this album Cadet’s legacy will keep going, his name will live on.

“I have enjoyed every moment of putting this album together with our family. You will hear why he is no longer underrated…”

The driver behind the wheel of the white van that crashed into rapper Cadet‘s taxi in the fatal 2019 accident, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison back in January.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘The Rated Legend’ below.

Take The Wheel Dope Boy ft Young Adz & Krept Support Me Still ft Wretch 32 Send Me A Good One Gimme Space ft Chip Roley ft Swarmz Gang Gang Do what I Like ft Tion Wayne Speechless Damages The Convo (interlude) ft Telixia Inico Advice ft Deno