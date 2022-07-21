Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton honoured with his own craft beer

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is being honoured with a new craft beer called ‘Cliff ‘Em All IPA’.

The musician died in a tour bus crash in Sweden in 1986. He was 24 years old.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, the new Burton-inspired beer is a team-up between KnuckleBonz, Burton’s estate, and Calicraft Brewing Co. The drink is a 6.4 per cent ABV classic NorCal style ale.

It’s described as “hoppy, bold, and crushable! Capturing the best of a classic West Coast beer, and made with simcoe and citra hops, this IPA pairs well with all forms of incredible music!”, according to Craftshack’s official website).

In a statement, the Burton family said that a portion of all proceeds from the IPA will be donated to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians.

“Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centred on fostering the next generation of musical talent,” it reads.

“We hand-pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

The first 500 customers to pre-order the ‘Cliff ‘Em All IPA’ will receive an accompanying limited edition poster. Check out the preview image above.

KnuckleBonz’s CEO Tony Simerman said: “We are honoured to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music superfans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians.

“Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honouring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us. The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company.

“We are truly honoured to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

Back in April, it was announced that a new museum dedicated to Burton would be opening in Ljungby, Sweden, near the site of his fatal 1986 bus accident.

Metallica were in Sweden at the time of the crash, as part of the European leg of their ‘Damage, Inc.’ tour. Burton played bass on the band’s first three albums: ‘Kill ‘Em All’ (1983), ‘Ride The Lightning’ (1984), and ‘Master Of Puppets’ (1986).

The group are currently enjoying a huge resurgence of the title track from the latter record after it featured in the final episode of Stranger Things 4.