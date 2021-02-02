The dying wish of late Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond was to meet Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, a close friend has revealed.

Diamond, who played Screech in the iconic sitcom, died this week aged 44 after a three-week battle with cancer.

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” Diamond’s agent Roger Paul said in a statement.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond’s friend Dan Block revealed the star’s dying wish in a new interview with The Sun. “There are two things Dustin asked for … the ability to talk to Justin Chancellor about music and to be able to visit Disney World to see Star Wars Galaxy Edge,” Block said.

He added that Dustin was “learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band”.

“He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos.”

Last month, Diamond was admitted to hospital in Florida with “pain all over his body,” his team revealed, speculating that it may have been cancer. The stage four lung cancer was subsequently confirmed.

Diamond was not involved with, or recast in, the recent Saved by the Bell reboot which aired on Peacock last November.