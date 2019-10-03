Mark Ronson to co-host first episode of new series of ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

The long-running live music show will return to the BBC on October 17

Mark Ronson is set to co-host the opening episode of the forthcoming new series of Later… With Jools Holland.

The long-running live music show is returning to Television Centre in White City, west London for its new series — a move hailed as a return to the show’s self-described “spiritual home”.

The 54th series of Later… will kick off on October 17 with a 30-minute programme. A longer show airing the following evening (October 18) will be co-hosted by Ronson, who will perform tracks from his recent fifth album ‘Late Night Feelings’.

Five artists will being making their Later… debut on the opening episode of the show. Arkansas singer YEBBA, who guested on three tracks on Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’, will perform her breakthrough track ‘Where Do You Go’.

Sampa the Great, Cate Le Bon, Georgia and P.P. Arnold complete the line-up for the first instalment of the new series.

The guestlist for the second episode of the new series of Later… has also been confirmed, with Jessie Ware set to perform and co-host the 60-minute edition of the programme. Liam Gallagher, Amyl & The Sniffers, Celeste, Kojey Radical and Rex Orange County will all play on the show when it airs on October 24-25.

Earlier this week, Ronson’s latest collaboration with King Princess, a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together’, was released.